Hey Escapees!

Thanks for sticking with us and digging deeper every day.

Control Remapping is here – the most requested feature is finally in the game. Most controls can now be customized to your liking.

Fixed the tunnel in Chapter 2 (Low End mode) that refused to collapse. No more immortal tunnels.

Plus a few smaller fixes to keep things smooth.

We know about the fridge that won't budge. That fix is coming in the next patch. We're also investigating other issues, so if you spot something strange, please send us details at support@digitalmelody.eu. Thanks for playing and keep digging!