Hello everyone!

We've just released a second hotfix to address issues affecting Barotrauma following the Autumn Update. Be sure to update your game, and see the changes below.

v1.10.7.0

- Fixed crashing when editing a beacon station's, wreck's or enemy sub's min/max level difficulty settings in the sub editor before you have saved the sub for the first time.

- Additional fixes to multiplayer exploits.

You may also have noticed warnings or errors in the game about "failing to connect to the master server" in the past week. These were caused by an ongoing DoS attack on our servers, which run the Barotrauma website, wiki and support for certain in-game features such as the global spam server filter. We've now applied some countermeasures and resolved the issue. We will continue monitoring the situation with the servers for future issues.