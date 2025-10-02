System(s) Changes:
Annexation lag has been resolved (Annexations are now near-instant; even annexing Russia is near-instant).
Refined Frontline System by adding a second-pass for unit orders and prioritizing long fronts over high enemy pockets. Units still prioritize high enemy pockets if the large front has no units, but this is for the best since a front with no units can be handled after the pockets are cleared; neglecting high-unit pockets would be a mistake.
Graphics settings are reverted to modify all shaders more excessively (Low quality = 10% of shader variables - borders clamped to 0.6f to prevent them from being hidden in lower graphics). This should allow lower-end machines to better run the game.
Changed annexation mechanics to make more sense.
Minor Changes:
Altered Frontline System for frontlines to build immediately rather than requiring first-tick.
Soldiers Per Division reverted to 20,000 soldiers for historical accuracy.
Implemented Master Sound Volume Slider.
The game now begins with the day-night cycle disabled, day-night cycle is saved to PlayerPrefs across different playthroughs.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed Treasury System; it now updates revenue & tax after tiles are occupied and countries are annexed.
Fixed AI nations failing to prioritize war fronts.
Fixed bug where, when a small nation annexes a large amount of tiles, it can get insta-annexed upon entering a war because the system wasn't correctly counting tiles.
