When you use the telescope, you can now use the mouse scroll or <Tab> to rotate it. This can be useful if you need the blueprint to fit in the middle of your existing constellations!



Then, once you've placed a constellation blueprint in your sky, you'll be able to zoom in and out on it (again using the mouse scroll or <Tab>) to better see the links it contains, in case some spots are too close to each other to be readable. Hopefully, this will make it easier to use the telescope and progress in your codex 😉



There is an option in the game's settings to enable or disable the sky erase on reboot. It will be disabled by default, meaning you'll initially keep all constellations and stars when you reboot, but you can choose to toggle it on to start fresh with a new canvas each time.



Constellation reward (ongoing): I've started to improve the way the constellations' value is computed to be more rewarding. (But I still need to decide on some rules here and there, so it might evolve a bit more in the future.)



Settings panel layout: Improved the layout/spacing to better accommodate the growing number of inputs.



Market computation: When you transfer stocks into the market and retrieve it back instantly, you'll now get the exact sum you transferred in.



Heya all! Thanks to everyone's continuing feedback, I've fixed/improved yet a few things in Light 'Em this week 😀There are still some bugs that have been reported and I haven't managed to fix yet, but I'll try my best to take care of those in the upcoming days/weeks! Thank you again for your help in making the game better 🙏