Quick update that I made during my "Two-hour Omega Laundry Birthday Bash Special Development Speedrun":

Added a FMV Wizards cutscene after the player beats the game in normal mode, where a wizard goads the player into playing lunatic mode in order to be a real gamer.

Greatsword damage buffed from 72 to 74

Mintspear Tome damage nerfed from 41 to 40

Hampton Lance damage nerfed from 61 to 60

Fixed a bug where the Wizatron on the main menu still counted as an actual in-game unit.

Fixed a bug where controller navigation could break on the game win screen.

Also me and Maria watched Iron Pineapple's video, I am very satisfied, mission accomplished at being the weird game that is also based but looks like it was made on Kongregate (Newgrounds was just slightly before my time). I imagine it in my head like I am an NPC and they are another NPC who just got served a dish I made, but it is perplexing food & my character just sits there with a smile encouraging them to try and eat it, full confidence lol.