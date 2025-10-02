 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20219541
Update notes via Steam Community

Quick update that I made during my "Two-hour Omega Laundry Birthday Bash Special Development Speedrun":

  • Added a FMV Wizards cutscene after the player beats the game in normal mode, where a wizard goads the player into playing lunatic mode in order to be a real gamer.

  • Greatsword damage buffed from 72 to 74

  • Mintspear Tome damage nerfed from 41 to 40

  • Hampton Lance damage nerfed from 61 to 60

  • Fixed a bug where the Wizatron on the main menu still counted as an actual in-game unit.

  • Fixed a bug where controller navigation could break on the game win screen.

Also me and Maria watched Iron Pineapple's video, I am very satisfied, mission accomplished at being the weird game that is also based but looks like it was made on Kongregate (Newgrounds was just slightly before my time). I imagine it in my head like I am an NPC and they are another NPC who just got served a dish I made, but it is perplexing food & my character just sits there with a smile encouraging them to try and eat it, full confidence lol.

