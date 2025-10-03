What’s up Climbers!

Crowbar Boy here, and it’s time to race against the clock… because the new Climber Challenge: SPEED stage is LIVE! ⚡

🌟 New Stage: Climber Challenge SPEED!

This solo challenge is all about agility, quick thinking, and perfect timing! Flip the switch to start scaling the wall, but the gate won’t stay open forever! Use your fastest techniques to reach the top before time runs out!





💡 Time Your Moves!

Here’s a special hint: Watch the lights on each side of the stage! They’ll tell you how much time you have left!

Are you ready to climb faster than ever before? Sharpen your reflexes, master your timing, and prove you’re the quickest climber around!

⏱️ 10 Levels of Challenge!

Each level gets tougher and faster. Can you conquer all 10 levels and set your best speed record?





💬 Join our Discord!



Share your fastest times in the Crowbar Climber channel and let us know what you think of the new SPEED stage!

Thanks for playing Crowbar Climber!