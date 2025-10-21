 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20219082 Edited 21 October 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Note:

  • We released a version update regarding Unity. There are no changes made to the game content.

Changed files in this update

Windows Flash Content Depot 1061731
