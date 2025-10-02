 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20218920 Edited 2 October 2025 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all,

This hotfix corrects a bug in the Steam-Workshop upload. Also, the rendering of the money chart in the statistics screen for money values above 2B was corrected.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3523141
