Major Update | Open World Test Part 3! 1. Open World Dungeons Beta.

2. Dungeon Biome Beta.



Minor Updates 1. Ambient Music Beta.

-Ambient music can be disabled in the Player Preference Settings.

-Sound settings will be updated in the future.

2. Armadillidiidae Bugfix



Update Summary +Major Summary

-Open World Dungeons are accessible and worth 100X gold! Think of it as inconvenience and hazard pay. I'll adjust gold values in future patches but want to incentivize exploration during the beta period in exchange for player feedback.

-Dungeon diversity has been on the list since release as a request from Cykamourn and a more recent gripe from Jeex_DE. This is just the first step to code an expandable dungeon framework and to add some initial unique foliage! I will be expanding future dungeon diversity with more unique fauna and flora as I expand all the games internal systems and Open World framework.

-The Open World still has some features that are rough around the edges and room for both visual and performance improvements, but this is my first time building an open world and I am climbing a steep learning curve. Patch by patch we'll build the best VRMMO!



+Minor Summary

-Ambient Music absolutely sets the vibe! I absolutely love Applecider by Zane Little. In future patches I will add more variety and improve related sound settings!

-Armadillidiidae are an absolute terror in a dungeon and not in a good way! These little crawlers aren't supposed to feel like an unkillable tedious nightmare. They are supposed to get stunned when they experience a heavy impact and take increased damage while uncurled. Armadillidiidae now correctly register hits with the environment and will uncurl when they get stunned. Heavy impact degree has also been updated from 65 degrees to 90 degrees making it easier to stun these little monsters!



Dev Note -While the Open World is progressing excitingly, I am feeling like going on a side quest! I have learned a lot in the last year, so I'll be taking a few steps back in preparation for some big leaps forward. It is finally time for the Keyboard and Mouse Player Character Rework! I am not positive I will succeed, but I am sure going to try! I will be using this as an opportunity to recode the entire base character improving the game framework and my ability to expand future mechanics. This will be a lot of work, but at the end I'll be prepped and ready for a lot of fun expansions like fishing, archery, advanced quest systems, and more!



Once again while working on this next patch I am going to be putting more effort into marketing and community outreach, but instead of just dipping my toes in the water I will aim to at least get my feet wet! Multiplayer games are more fun and exciting when there are multiple players! Coding more content and progressing the game is important but so is building a player base.