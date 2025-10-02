- New feature: Outfit Presets (Save & Load up to 3 different outfit presets in the customization menu)
- Music: Added 2 brand new original soundtracks ('Miss You' & 'Part Of Me)
- Customization: Added 4 x new hat customization options
- Added Baseball cap
- Added Baseball cap + headphones
- Added Baseball cap (Backwards)
- Added bucket hat
- Customization: Added 1 x new head customization option
- Customization: Changed the "Headphones" category option to "Head Accessories"
- Console specific: Console players now have the Replay Editor (RB/R1 + Special Left)
I'm currently working on one of the biggest and coolest updates Rooftops & Alleys has seen to date. This update has been in production for a while now and is a big undertaking; however, I will be ready to share some exciting news about this next week in a dedicated dev stage in the official Discord server!
Can't wait to tell you more!
See you soon,
Michel (Dev)
