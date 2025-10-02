New feature: Outfit Presets (Save & Load up to 3 different outfit presets in the customization menu)



Music: Added 2 brand new original soundtracks ('Miss You' & 'Part Of Me)



Customization: Added 4 x new hat customization options



Added Baseball cap



Added Baseball cap + headphones



Added Baseball cap (Backwards)



Added bucket hat



Customization: Added 1 x new head customization option



Customization: Changed the "Headphones" category option to "Head Accessories"



Console specific: Console players now have the Replay Editor (RB/R1 + Special Left)



Hey all! I am working hard on the next updates for Rooftops & Alleys - in the meantime, here's a little update for you, bringing some new customization, new music, and the brand new outfit preset manager to RNA!I'm currently working on one of the biggest and coolest updateshas seen to date. This update has been in production for a while now and is a big undertaking; however, I will be ready to share some exciting news about this next week in a dedicated dev stage in the official Discord server!Can't wait to tell you more!See you soon,Michel (Dev)