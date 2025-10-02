 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20218792 Edited 2 October 2025 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all! I am working hard on the next updates for Rooftops & Alleys - in the meantime, here's a little update for you, bringing some new customization, new music, and the brand new outfit preset manager to RNA!

  • New feature: Outfit Presets (Save & Load up to 3 different outfit presets in the customization menu)
  • Music: Added 2 brand new original soundtracks ('Miss You' & 'Part Of Me)
  • Customization: Added 4 x new hat customization options
  • Added Baseball cap
  • Added Baseball cap + headphones
  • Added Baseball cap (Backwards)
  • Added bucket hat
  • Customization: Added 1 x new head customization option
  • Customization: Changed the "Headphones" category option to "Head Accessories"
  • Console specific: Console players now have the Replay Editor (RB/R1 + Special Left)


I'm currently working on one of the biggest and coolest updates Rooftops & Alleys has seen to date. This update has been in production for a while now and is a big undertaking; however, I will be ready to share some exciting news about this next week in a dedicated dev stage in the official Discord server!

Can't wait to tell you more!

See you soon,
Michel (Dev)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2703851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link