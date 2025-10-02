 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20218705 Edited 2 October 2025 – 08:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Ultra graphics setting, with even deeper and more detailed shadows.

New photo tool: capture your creations in a single click (screenshots are always taken in Ultra and saved to your desktop).

Various bug fixes to improve the experience.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3993011
