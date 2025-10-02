From Early Access to Full Release

During the Early Access period, countless players and streamers enjoyed [WASD : The Adventure of Tori], sending us bug reports and suggestions through Discord and email. Thanks to your incredible support, the game has now been officially released!

Originally, development was planned to take 3–6 months, but with all the encouragement and love we received, we were able to complete the game much faster. Without your valuable feedback, the game might still be in development today.

Soundtrack News

The official soundtrack of WASD: The Adventure of Tori, filled with cute and catchy tracks, will be released in mid-October 2025.

Composed by Hyowol, the music has been crafted from start to finish to perfectly match the game’s charm and energy.

The soundtrack will be available via Steam download and YouTube streaming.

New DLC in Development

As a token of our gratitude, we are currently preparing a brand-new DLC with an all-new themed stage. More details will be shared in a future update—please look forward to it!

Post-Launch Support

Even after launch, we will continue to actively monitor the game and release quick patches whenever issues arise.

Support inquiries are currently being handled through our official Discord server, and we are preparing to expand our CS operations to ensure faster and more organized responses.

A Final Thank You

As we mentioned before, the development team at EVNA Games would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has played [WASD : The Adventure of Tori]. No matter how many times we say it, it will never feel like enough.

Your feedback is essential for us to keep making the game even better. Please continue to share your thoughts, and we hope you’ll keep supporting us on this adventure!