2 October 2025 Build 20218572 Edited 2 October 2025 – 10:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Heroes,

 

Blade & Soul Heroes will go under emergency maintenance.

 

When: 10/2 3:30 AM PDT. (10/2 10:30 AM UTC)

Estimated Downtime: 1 Hour 20 Minutes

Notes:

  • Fixed an issue where Party Named - Naksun Hard mode displaying higher recommended team rating than actual

  • Fixed an issue where Single Named - Junghwa Hard and Challenge modes not correctly counting successful parrying for the 3 star mission

  • Fixed an issue where wrong text was displaying in Poharan Event Menu

  • Fixed an issue where clearing Mind Training 6-5 with 3 stars does not trigger instant clear for 6-1 Infinite Mode

  • Fixed an issue where clearing Guild Tactical Trial does not correctly count towards the Guild Mission

  • Fixed an issue where Guardian's field buff / debuff do not correctly stack

  • Fixed an issue where wrong enemy was appearing in Guild Tactical Trial in Asia 2 - Yura server

Thank you for your continued support. See you all after maintenance!

– The Blade & Soul Heroes Team

