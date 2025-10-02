Dear Heroes,
Blade & Soul Heroes will go under emergency maintenance.
When: 10/2 3:30 AM PDT. (10/2 10:30 AM UTC)
Estimated Downtime: 1 Hour 20 Minutes
Notes:
Fixed an issue where Party Named - Naksun Hard mode displaying higher recommended team rating than actual
Fixed an issue where Single Named - Junghwa Hard and Challenge modes not correctly counting successful parrying for the 3 star mission
Fixed an issue where wrong text was displaying in Poharan Event Menu
Fixed an issue where clearing Mind Training 6-5 with 3 stars does not trigger instant clear for 6-1 Infinite Mode
Fixed an issue where clearing Guild Tactical Trial does not correctly count towards the Guild Mission
Fixed an issue where Guardian's field buff / debuff do not correctly stack
Fixed an issue where wrong enemy was appearing in Guild Tactical Trial in Asia 2 - Yura server
Thank you for your continued support. See you all after maintenance!
– The Blade & Soul Heroes Team
Changed files in this update