■ Update Version: v0.6.7.3

■ Hotfix Details

🔧 [Changes & Additions]

Improved so that the Cthugha’s Stone device connection message only appears when holding a hammer and approaching.

🛠️ [BugFix]

Fixed an issue where a certain door in the Castle Dungeon was blocked by an invisible wall.

Fixed an issue where there was a hole in the castle cliffs.

Fixed an issue where a ladder in a side path on the castle cliff was buried in rocks.

Fixed an issue where the automatic open/close trap could not be attached to a 1x1 module.

Fixed an issue where some Arabic translations were missing in the settings menu.

Fixed an issue where stairs appeared abnormal depending on distance.

Fixed an issue where Limb consumption did not occur if the button was released before the wire latched.

Fixed an issue where kills made with a lightning rod did not increase the kill count.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game



If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.

Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.



Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets



Bug report form (link)



