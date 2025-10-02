 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20218544 Edited 2 October 2025 – 09:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

This is the IfSunSets development team.

We would like to inform you that a hotfix has been released.

We will continue to provide ongoing hotfix support whenever issues arise.

Thank you.

■ Update Version: v0.6.7.3

■ Hotfix Details

🔧 [Changes & Additions]

  • Improved so that the Cthugha’s Stone device connection message only appears when holding a hammer and approaching.

🛠️ [BugFix]

  • Fixed an issue where a certain door in the Castle Dungeon was blocked by an invisible wall.

  • Fixed an issue where there was a hole in the castle cliffs.

  • Fixed an issue where a ladder in a side path on the castle cliff was buried in rocks.

  • Fixed an issue where the automatic open/close trap could not be attached to a 1x1 module.

  • Fixed an issue where some Arabic translations were missing in the settings menu.

  • Fixed an issue where stairs appeared abnormal depending on distance.

  • Fixed an issue where Limb consumption did not occur if the button was released before the wire latched.

  • Fixed an issue where kills made with a lightning rod did not increase the kill count.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game

If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.
Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets

Bug report form (link)

Changed files in this update

