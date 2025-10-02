Thank you for playing BATTLE SHADOW ARENA!

To provide a better gameplay experience, we’ve implemented the following updates:

Memory Content Added

By winning on each map, you can collect memories related to that map.

Collected memories can be viewed in the Memory Menu and grant additional character stats to give you an advantage in battle.

Improved Gamepad Menu Navigation

Gamepad navigation in certain menus has been improved for smoother control.

We will continue to do our best to deliver an even more polished game.

Thank you for playing!