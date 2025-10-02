 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20218379 Edited 2 October 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing BATTLE SHADOW ARENA!
To provide a better gameplay experience, we’ve implemented the following updates:

Memory Content Added

  • By winning on each map, you can collect memories related to that map.

  • Collected memories can be viewed in the Memory Menu and grant additional character stats to give you an advantage in battle.

Improved Gamepad Menu Navigation

  • Gamepad navigation in certain menus has been improved for smoother control.

We will continue to do our best to deliver an even more polished game.
Thank you for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3713211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link