v3.1.3.1 Release Notes:
Fixed issue where Default Profile would be loaded when no controllers are present when starting DSX
Added detection support for Acrylic backdrop to only be used if the OS supports it. This has fixed an issue where window would be completely white due to Acrylic being not supported.
Added Beam.NG.Drive Mod by @Faddix to the Mod System list.
Fixed Sync Achievements button not unlocking Achievements causing achievement to reset back to locked state if user didn't restart app for unlock to happen.
Optimizations
Bug fixes and general improvements
IMPORTANT READ
Recently, we've received reports of Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors or PC crashes affecting some users. Please be assured that these issues are not related to DSX.
If you're encountering BSOD or crashes, we recommend uninstalling the Steam Xbox Extended Feature Support Driver as a troubleshooting step. Here's how:
Open Steam and navigate to Settings
Select Controller from the left menu.
Click Uninstall Xbox Extended Feature Support Driver
Restart your PC
Happy Gaming,
- Paliverse
