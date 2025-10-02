 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20218149 Edited 2 October 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Selecting a layout with data already in it will automatically clear all current overlays, and load the data in the selected layout. If the selected layout is empty, the currently loaded overlays will not be automatically cleared. This allows "copy-paste" like behavior between a populated layout and an empty layout. (IE. load layout, select empty layout, save to slot)

  • The layout dropdown items now have an indicator for each layout to show whether or not the layout has data saved to it.

  • Added back the "load" button to the layout toolbar. This just clears everything and re-loads the currently selected layout.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the favorite button would not respond after setting the favorite layout slot. It should now properly give you that star. You got this. Words of affirmation.

  • Fixed various UI sorting order issues where buttons would be rendered behind items at the wrong time.

  • Fixed various inconsistencies with border highlights on hovered items.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20218149
XSOverlay [BETA] Depot 1173512
