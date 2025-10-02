 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20218073
Update notes via Steam Community


  • Now the game works correctly when minimized.
  • Significantly increased chance to meet The Keeper after Ascension.
  • Slightly changed design for chat messages.
  • Added chat window on main screen.
  • Fixed close button on Items Shop menu.
  • Some minor fixes for Settings menu.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3869982
