2 October 2025 Build 20217929 Edited 2 October 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

0.900.4 Update

  • Combo '#Solarblade': Fixed a bug where the blade would not recover when picked up from the ground in some multiplayer environments.
  • Pocket dimension Shop: Fixed a bug where 'bond artifacts' would appear even when conditions were not met.


Artifact changes

  • Artifact 'Icebound Tejas'
    - Previous: Burn damage changed to be based on the higher attribute between Fire and Ice
    - Changed: Burn damage changed to be based on the higher attribute between Fire and Ice, with 25% of the lower attribute added in the damage coefficient (displayed in description)
  • Artifact 'Rock Elephant'
    - Designated as a unique artifact
  • Artifact 'Hand Mirror'
    - Performance nerfed
  • Artifact 'Solis Fracto'
    - Maximum level 3->2

Changed depots in public-beta-newcombo branch

View more data in app history for build 20217929
Windows Depot 2436941
macOS Depot 2436942
