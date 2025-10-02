0.900.4 Update
- Combo '#Solarblade': Fixed a bug where the blade would not recover when picked up from the ground in some multiplayer environments.
- Pocket dimension Shop: Fixed a bug where 'bond artifacts' would appear even when conditions were not met.
Artifact changes
- Artifact 'Icebound Tejas'
- Previous: Burn damage changed to be based on the higher attribute between Fire and Ice
- Changed: Burn damage changed to be based on the higher attribute between Fire and Ice, with 25% of the lower attribute added in the damage coefficient (displayed in description)
- Artifact 'Rock Elephant'
- Designated as a unique artifact
- Artifact 'Hand Mirror'
- Performance nerfed
- Artifact 'Solis Fracto'
- Maximum level 3->2
Changed depots in public-beta-newcombo branch