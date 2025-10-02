 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20217832 Edited 2 October 2025 – 07:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
■Update
-New Nyankoropon Added!
-Assault! Dragon Ark Gakuhou -Puragtorium- Dungeon Added!
-Dragon Ark Gakuhou Dungeon Boost Campaign Begins!
-Fixed some bugs.

Please see [10/2/2025 Update Information] for the detail.

Changed files in this update

Windows OnigiriUS Depot 290471
