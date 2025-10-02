 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20217804 Edited 2 October 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear brave Rebels, good afternoon!
EA1.65
We’ve issued a hotfix to resolve an issue where line breaks in some story scenes took too long.
Thanks to the Blackbox players for reporting this!

