Dear brave Rebels, good afternoon!
EA1.65
We’ve issued a hotfix to resolve an issue where line breaks in some story scenes took too long.
Thanks to the Blackbox players for reporting this!
Update #65: Hotfix for Excessive Line Break Timing in Certain Scenes
