Date 3:00 UTC 2025/10/2



Dear players, we have learned that some players have received excessive points due to abnormal data in the game.

We will perform server maintenance and make the following adjustments at 7:00 UTC 2025/10/2.

The point data and card data of players who have obtained an abnormal number of points will be traced back to September 29, 2025.

2. Card props purchased by players of this type between September 29th and October 2nd will be returned via email

3. The consumption of such players in Card Upgrade Retreat, Card Exchange, and Card Transfer between September 29th and October 2nd will be refunded via email

4. Some email props and Locker props obtained abnormally will be deleted

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and offer the following props as compensation

1. 500000Points

2. 3000E-coins

3. Dazziling Head

4. S Card Pack*1

5. A Card Pack*5

6. B Card Pack*10