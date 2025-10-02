Hey everyone, here is a small update with some improvements as well as fixes.
• Improved melee combat fluidity.
• Balanced audio of all sound effects.
• Fixed locations where player could get soft-locked.
• Fixed Cultist not being able to be looted through objects.
• Optimized torch VFX.
• Improved car headlight lighting near Blue Spruce Cabin.
• Fixed backpack tooltip showing the wrong key to open.
• Improved Cult Boss visibility.
Thank you everyone! If you run into any bugs or issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)
Best regards,
Rabid Rodent Games 🐀❤️🐀
