2 October 2025 Build 20217539
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, here is a small update with some improvements as well as fixes.

Improved melee combat fluidity.

• Balanced audio of all sound effects.

• Fixed locations where player could get soft-locked.

• Fixed Cultist not being able to be looted through objects.

• Optimized torch VFX.
• Improved car headlight lighting near Blue Spruce Cabin.

• Fixed backpack tooltip showing the wrong key to open.

• Improved Cult Boss visibility.

Thank you everyone! If you run into any bugs or issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)

Best regards,

Rabid Rodent Games 🐀❤️🐀


Windows 64-bit
