Update details: Download size = 1.2 GB
Client version = 0.9.7.15
Client BuildID = 20217302
Dedicated server version = 104.0.1586
[*] Dedicated server BuildID = 20217477
Changelog:
- Fix for failing to load onto the track when challenging a time attack ghost
- HUD - Mini display - fixed showing "VE -1%" in leaderboards with an lmdh car and for a wrong text when switching between an lmdh and a standard car while fuel use was disabled
- Settings - Adjusted down the default values for head movement in cockpit
- Settings - “Driver Names” now defaults to OFF for new players, for a cleaner screen
- Settings - Hud Overlays now defaults to “Essentials Only” for new players, for a cleaner screen
- Possible fix for a game crash when forcing next session through dedicated server interface
- Audi V8 DTM 92 - Fixed visual bug on rims when driving above a certain speed
- BMW 320i E36 Super Touring - Shift light added
- BMW M3 E30 ‘Drift’ - Fixed some LOD issues on the wheels
- FRX22 - Fixed an issue where the battery would drain even when set to 0% discharge; added tyre markings for the various compounds
- Formula cars - Improved tyre thread texture and roughness
- Hypercars - tyre stiffness tweaks that result in sharper high speed/load steering to better match steering inputs from reference telemetry (ex: cornering speeds could be matched in the simulator, but with higher steering inputs than seen in reference telemetry)
- Knutstorp - Fixed a wrong gravel material as well as small visual issues
- Oschersleben (old version, not in store anymore) - rebuilt for compatibility with new rendering
- Mazda MX-5 - Long final drive for Watkins Glen - Updated fuel use + estimate - Engine heating/cooling update - AI tweaks
- Renault Laguna Super Touring - Fixed the car still being on old tyres without the new compound; Shift light added
- Super Touring cars - adjusted RPM at which the Rev warning light comes up
- VW ID.R - Visual tweaks
- VW Scirocco - Fixed mirrored right hand side wheel centers and calipers; visual improvements for #81 metalness
