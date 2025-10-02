 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20217302 Edited 2 October 2025 – 11:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update details:

  • Download size = 1.2 GB
  • Client version = 0.9.7.15
  • Client BuildID = 20217302
  • Dedicated server version = 104.0.1586
    • [*] Dedicated server BuildID = 20217477



    Changelog:


    • Fix for failing to load onto the track when challenging a time attack ghost
    • HUD - Mini display - fixed showing "VE -1%" in leaderboards with an lmdh car and for a wrong text when switching between an lmdh and a standard car while fuel use was disabled
    • Settings - Adjusted down the default values for head movement in cockpit
    • Settings - “Driver Names” now defaults to OFF for new players, for a cleaner screen
    • Settings - Hud Overlays now defaults to “Essentials Only” for new players, for a cleaner screen
    • Possible fix for a game crash when forcing next session through dedicated server interface
    • Audi V8 DTM 92 - Fixed visual bug on rims when driving above a certain speed
    • BMW 320i E36 Super Touring - Shift light added
    • BMW M3 E30 ‘Drift’ - Fixed some LOD issues on the wheels
    • FRX22 - Fixed an issue where the battery would drain even when set to 0% discharge; added tyre markings for the various compounds
    • Formula cars - Improved tyre thread texture and roughness
    • Hypercars - tyre stiffness tweaks that result in sharper high speed/load steering to better match steering inputs from reference telemetry (ex: cornering speeds could be matched in the simulator, but with higher steering inputs than seen in reference telemetry)
    • Knutstorp - Fixed a wrong gravel material as well as small visual issues
    • Oschersleben (old version, not in store anymore) - rebuilt for compatibility with new rendering
    • Mazda MX-5 - Long final drive for Watkins Glen - Updated fuel use + estimate - Engine heating/cooling update - AI tweaks
    • Renault Laguna Super Touring - Fixed the car still being on old tyres without the new compound; Shift light added
    • Super Touring cars - adjusted RPM at which the Rev warning light comes up
    • VW ID.R - Visual tweaks
    • VW Scirocco - Fixed mirrored right hand side wheel centers and calipers; visual improvements for #81 metalness

    Changed files in this update

