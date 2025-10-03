 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20217296
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Unyielders!

Another hotfix fresh out of the clip!

We've got another volley of fixes being prepared that will address many of the community concerns. Thanks for your patience!
Never Yield!

Game Flow

・Fixed an issue where Mari and certain NPCs would no longer appear in Campaign Mode after players completed the campaign.

Known Issues

・In certain conditions during long play sessions, certain bosses may malfunction in some ways. This issue is expected to be attended to in the coming weeks!

You will need to update your game to receive the changes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 789942
  • Loading history…
