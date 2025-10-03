Hi Unyielders!

Another hotfix fresh out of the clip!

We've got another volley of fixes being prepared that will address many of the community concerns. Thanks for your patience!

Never Yield!

Game Flow

・Fixed an issue where Mari and certain NPCs would no longer appear in Campaign Mode after players completed the campaign.

Known Issues

・In certain conditions during long play sessions, certain bosses may malfunction in some ways. This issue is expected to be attended to in the coming weeks!

You will need to update your game to receive the changes.