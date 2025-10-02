 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20217295
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you so much for everyone who has supported thus far! The game is coming to its final stage before launch. This will be the last few weeks of testing, bug monitoring, and last minute adjustments before an official release date is posted. Please continue to feel free to leave suggestions and bug reports, it is all welcomed and appreciated, thank you :)

Addons and Adjustments:
- Added controller support
- Adjusted settings menu in accordance to controller support along with an FPS slider
- Added context to items when being picked up

Bugs Fixed:
- Crystal caves initial grass no longer shows up on normal ground and is now patched

