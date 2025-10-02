Fixes:
- Fix for boss respawn trapping players in the arena if they stayed too long after the boss died.
- Fix for issue that was preventing players from getting the full reward from their dungeon run after killing the golem.
- Fix for issue preventing players from picking up loot from the golem boss in some circumstances.
- Enshugoo should no longer fall through the floor.
- Fix for a few more various switches causing sequence issues.
Balance & Stuff
- Decoration pass on the Polestar Village area.
- Big Cutter should drop now from the T2 scrappie swordsman.
- Dargo sells steel shell shield.
- Dowager no longer sells captain armguards.
- Clod no longer sells mangrove arrows.
Changed files in this update