2 October 2025 Build 20217235
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fix for boss respawn trapping players in the arena if they stayed too long after the boss died.
  • Fix for issue that was preventing players from getting the full reward from their dungeon run after killing the golem.
  • Fix for issue preventing players from picking up loot from the golem boss in some circumstances.
  • Enshugoo should no longer fall through the floor.
  • Fix for a few more various switches causing sequence issues.


Balance & Stuff

  • Decoration pass on the Polestar Village area.
  • Big Cutter should drop now from the T2 scrappie swordsman.
  • Dargo sells steel shell shield.
  • Dowager no longer sells captain armguards.
  • Clod no longer sells mangrove arrows.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2624081
