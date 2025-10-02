Guide has been optimized
Update notes via Steam Community
To make the game's puzzle difficulty more player-friendly, the game guidance has been optimized. Some guides relate to optional puzzle content, and not completing them will not affect the progress of the main storyline.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update