2 October 2025 Build 20216696 Edited 2 October 2025 – 04:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
- Improved Wrong Answer Notes**
-- Display user answers as O/X
-- Highlight correct answers with color
- Fixed score calculation error in Episode 3**
- Main screen progress popup**
-- Fixed text rendering issue
-- Corrected episode name display issue

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3748111
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3748112
  • Loading history…
