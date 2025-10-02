Qiyb2 v1.4 is now live! Here are the new features:
Added new campaign levels, which approximately increase in difficulty (the higher the level, the higher the difficulty). The levels can be completed in any order, repeated any number of times and grant a reward on completion. They also act as a tutorial to the randomized free play game.
Added two new cubes: an extra life cube that prevents penalties in case of character death (max 1 extra life, there is still a score penalty if hp goes to zero) and a peculiar marble cube that grants 10k points
Added text effects for some cubes when jumping on them, and destroy text effects when a cube gets destroyed (there are different variations, even for bosses)
The starting jump was made more fair
Better shop functionality
Shop texts were made clearer, particularly those containing numbers
Refined pop up animations
Enabled some new cube synergies
Certain bosses were refined such that the battles are more fair and fluent
Negation effect shows now on a banked cube effect
The currency penalty on death was reduced to 5%, down from 10%, in freeplay randomized cubes mode
One specific debuff cube now grants a stackable effect
The hp nullifier cube now causes instant death if the player has no shield, otherwise deducts one unit from shield
The cursor now works better with the volume sliders
No malicious cubes for a few seconds on boss defeat
There can now be random empty spaces between cubes in freeplay
The initial time slow after character death was drastically reduced in length
Using the deep dive mechanic now resets the cooldown of height reset
Made a mechanic that resolved the frustrating accidental late time activation of skills after death
Removed the unnecessary cd reset pop up animation during bosses, and also tweaked the pop up animations in bosses in general
Fixed a bug where some numbers did not show up correctly in the shop
Fixed a bug where height reset skill unlock screen button buys cd reduction stacks for the skill
Fixed a bug where the point storm cube had a malfunctioning synergy with a certain cube type
