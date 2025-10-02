Qiyb2 v1.4 is now live! Here are the new features:

Added new campaign levels, which approximately increase in difficulty (the higher the level, the higher the difficulty). The levels can be completed in any order, repeated any number of times and grant a reward on completion. They also act as a tutorial to the randomized free play game.

Added two new cubes: an extra life cube that prevents penalties in case of character death (max 1 extra life, there is still a score penalty if hp goes to zero) and a peculiar marble cube that grants 10k points

Added text effects for some cubes when jumping on them, and destroy text effects when a cube gets destroyed (there are different variations, even for bosses)

The starting jump was made more fair

Better shop functionality

Shop texts were made clearer, particularly those containing numbers

Refined pop up animations

Enabled some new cube synergies

Certain bosses were refined such that the battles are more fair and fluent

Negation effect shows now on a banked cube effect

The currency penalty on death was reduced to 5%, down from 10%, in freeplay randomized cubes mode

One specific debuff cube now grants a stackable effect

The hp nullifier cube now causes instant death if the player has no shield, otherwise deducts one unit from shield

The cursor now works better with the volume sliders

No malicious cubes for a few seconds on boss defeat

There can now be random empty spaces between cubes in freeplay

The initial time slow after character death was drastically reduced in length

Using the deep dive mechanic now resets the cooldown of height reset

Made a mechanic that resolved the frustrating accidental late time activation of skills after death

Removed the unnecessary cd reset pop up animation during bosses, and also tweaked the pop up animations in bosses in general

Fixed a bug where some numbers did not show up correctly in the shop

Fixed a bug where height reset skill unlock screen button buys cd reduction stacks for the skill