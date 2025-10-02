 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20216439 Edited 2 October 2025 – 03:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We made a tweak to the Overtime Assignment's mission selection so that next week's Overtime Assignment won't be Planetary Defense AGAIN

On a side note, I want waffles

Changed files in this update

Depot 3247751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link