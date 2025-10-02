 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20216434
- Reworked the terrain feature generator to make it much easier to make balancing changes going forward
- Silver and gold ore now only generate in the snow biome and undergrowth
- Ore veins now have a more random, squiggly shape
- Fixed a bunch of issues with the default translation file, and removed some old entries
- Fixed screenshots appearing warped at certain resolutions
- Riding a minecart now makes you immune to fall damage

