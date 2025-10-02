- Reworked the terrain feature generator to make it much easier to make balancing changes going forward

- Silver and gold ore now only generate in the snow biome and undergrowth

- Ore veins now have a more random, squiggly shape

- Fixed a bunch of issues with the default translation file, and removed some old entries

- Fixed screenshots appearing warped at certain resolutions

- Riding a minecart now makes you immune to fall damage

