- Reworked the terrain feature generator to make it much easier to make balancing changes going forward
- Silver and gold ore now only generate in the snow biome and undergrowth
- Ore veins now have a more random, squiggly shape
- Fixed a bunch of issues with the default translation file, and removed some old entries
- Fixed screenshots appearing warped at certain resolutions
- Riding a minecart now makes you immune to fall damage
0.9.7 - Hole in World Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
