Starting speed changedStart speed has been increased from 322 (8.128) to 400 (10.16) or 1.25x.
This is halfway between the game's original cap 466 (1.5x) and previous cap of 322 (1x).
UpdatesLeaderboards have been reset
- New loading screen
- Updated Game's Credits
- Added "News Marquee" to Main Menu
- Developers now have a badge on player menu (TAB)
- Supporters now have a badge on player menu (TAB)
- New floor detection (terrain surfing fix)
- Leaderboard is now paginated
- Leaderboard has highlighting for odd/even entries
- Fixed an issue where level / author name would not update on player menu
- Fixed an issue with world records not updating until ESC is pressed
- Fixed an issue where player trail would re-enable when spectating
- Fixed a bug where custom maps created leaderboards
- Removed dynamic skies and water
- Project file cleanup
Maps:
Surf:
- New tutorial map
- Whiteout (Port) - 2 Star
- Worstmap by soh - 2 Star
- Flooded by The5torm - 4 Star
- Sakura by MrSquishee - 5 Star
BHop:
- Arid
- Skyhop
- Tetra
Changes
- The following maps have been removed at the request of the author: Castle Jump, Dark Bhop, Dunes, Easy, Forest, Hard, Lavahop, Loops, Medium, Prism, Rabbit, Tutorial, UR A QT
- Updated visuals and skips on Nebula
- Updated visuals on Dream
- Updated visuals on Starry
- Fixed skip on Fragment
New Music
- Arid by Prod.nemisis
- Skyhop by Cloud.Ninja
- SPKNEON by Et Cetera Radio
- Fragmented, Revolve, Whiteout by Twon
- Edge, Fiellu, Fiellu B4, Runes, SnowGlobe, Summit Bhop, Wagon by Death By Albatross
- Crinkle, Sakura, SpaceZero, Stone, Tsky, Tetra, Vine by Whimsical Beats
