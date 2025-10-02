 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20216066 Edited 2 October 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Dear Ballers,

We released a new patch: 1.1.168.2 version

The following issues have been fixed

1) Helena’s ability was not applied to Kaji

2) The pre-action of the Challenge Camp Wingsuit outfit did not display correctly

3) Adjustment for UI text position in the Shop menu


Please download the patch to prevent further issues.
Thank you.

- 3on3 Freestyle Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
