New Downloadable Patch: ver 1.1.168.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Ballers,
We released a new patch: 1.1.168.2 version
The following issues have been fixed
1) Helena’s ability was not applied to Kaji
2) The pre-action of the Challenge Camp Wingsuit outfit did not display correctly
3) Adjustment for UI text position in the Shop menu
Please download the patch to prevent further issues.
Thank you.
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
