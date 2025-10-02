Multiplayer is back!

The new networking solution has restored multiplayer for both PC and PS5 users.

If you've played Multiplayer before you most likely won't notice a massive change from the last time you played together, but if you do, please let us know.

We'd love to get feedback from a wide range of systems and connections from our users so we can help address anything critical that pops up with the new way we're transferring saves and data.

If you haven't played together before look for any portal AFTER you've built your Farm Town. If you try to use the multiplayer feature before your Farm has been built the portal will not offer the second option shown in the screenshot below:

Looking Forward

Update 12 will bring the building tool / hammer which will allow us to dramatically relax the building placement requirements. The intention of this tool is to allow for more creativity and ease of use.

Beyond Update 12, we're going to be shaking things up ever so slightly and adding some bigger changes to the Towers experience. When these changes arrive, we'd love to hear what you think about them!



Thank you, as always, for being a part of the ToA community.

-The Dreamlit Team