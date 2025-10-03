 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20215917 Edited 3 October 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes & Adjustments

・Fixed an issue where loading could become slow in certain cases when returning to the main menu.
・Minor bugs have been fixed.

Replaced the supply for both online matches.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zS7aZSYWZE65P6dvD5Lg1p8aNTBD-VP5IWAtp2Lp3w4/edit?gid=797601911#gid=797601911

In Ranked Matches, these 8 supplies will have an increased appearance rate.
*"Online matches" refer to both Rank Match and Room Match modes. Additionally, Room Match can also be used for solo practice.
After creating a room, pressing “START” will begin a match against a CPU opponent. Pressing “START without Bot” will let you start a game alone.
Please feel free to use this feature to check new cards or test out new strategies!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1883001
