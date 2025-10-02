New

Added golden swarmer to the database.



Upgraded from Godot 4.4 -> 4.5 | This might increase FPS by around 10-15% for some people.



Update

The game will save level completion status the moment you complete the level, not when you click continue.



Target acquisition is now spread to multiple threads instead of just one (thanks godot 4.5)



Bug fixes

Selecting an attack pin will now show its corresponding attack line.



Fixed a bug where you could unpause the game with the escape menu.



Fixed a small memory leak

