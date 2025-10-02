 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20215812
Update notes via Steam Community

New


Added golden swarmer to the database.

Upgraded from Godot 4.4 -> 4.5 | This might increase FPS by around 10-15% for some people.

Update


The game will save level completion status the moment you complete the level, not when you click continue.

Target acquisition is now spread to multiple threads instead of just one (thanks godot 4.5)

Bug fixes


Selecting an attack pin will now show its corresponding attack line.

Fixed a bug where you could unpause the game with the escape menu.

Fixed a small memory leak

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2908502
