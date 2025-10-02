



Hey Everybody!



We have a couple of surprises for you today.



First, we have a Follow-Up release for the "From Beyond - Ancient Echoes" update!



Highlights Include:

Items pulled down the giant whirlpool are now grouped in a single pile that can be rummaged to retrieve them.

Replaced the path to one of the Fountain rooms with a new puzzle room in the Sanctum.

Ruins and Sanctum Relics can now be used as furniture decoration.

Geothermite creature found in the Fumarole biome

Login Reward

We're also adding the “Bearger Fur Roll” skin for the Fur Roll. Simply log in to the game to claim it.



And - one other special thing.

We've been quietly working on something special for you to tie up some loose threads with the Don't Starve lore. For a while now, we have been handling lore mostly through game content and Intermissions, but starting now, we'll also be periodically presenting some extra hidden lore content for you. Sometimes this may be a simple comic, or it may be something a little more... interesting. We want to ease you back into things, so we'll keep it simple.



Extra resources for delivering lore have always been somewhat of a challenge. Sometimes it takes us longer than other times. Planning time and the effort required can be hard to justify for something that is sort of just for fun. Especially when we have something we are trying to convey in the lore. Coordinating things in such a way that is worth our time and yours has always been a labour of love. Together, we have come up with some new methods to make this fun and engaging for all of us. As you will see, this will come in different forms and at different times. Many of you will be interested. Understandably, some of you may not. Still, we hope that the result is more of lore that you love and a fun way to pass the time between updates.



You now have everything you need to begin! Once you think you have found it. You haven't. Look further - but somewhere else. Think back to how we did things before and do it again.