2 October 2025 Build 20215580
Update notes
  • Damage increase stackable items.
  • Visual feedback for previously purchased items.
  • Shurikens. frogs and ratzookas have received minor upgrades.
  • Scalable crab difficulty; hit points increase based on the score at the start of the round.
  • Increase jump cut speed.
  • Visual bug with the longer-lasting platform item fixed.
  • Increased bullet explotion size based on the number of damage increase items purchased.
  • New pause menu and pause controls added.
