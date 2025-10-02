- Damage increase stackable items.
- Visual feedback for previously purchased items.
- Shurikens. frogs and ratzookas have received minor upgrades.
- Scalable crab difficulty; hit points increase based on the score at the start of the round.
- Increase jump cut speed.
- Visual bug with the longer-lasting platform item fixed.
- Increased bullet explotion size based on the number of damage increase items purchased.
- New pause menu and pause controls added.
Crabs and Rats 0.2 October 1st 2025:
Update notes via Steam Community