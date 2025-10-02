Fellow Tribemembers
Version 0.8 has arrived! We’ve been working on this update for almost a year, and it brings our most prominent feature yet: Multiplayer. Now you can explore the prehistoric world of Polylithic together with your friends. This is a massive milestone for our team. One we never thought we would reach when we first started. We can’t wait for you to jump in and share your thoughts on all the new content!
New Campaign
We’ve reworked the Polylithic tutorial campaign from the ground up! Based on your feedback and the addition of new features, the story has been rewritten to feel more grounded and immersive. You’ll also meet a cast of brand-new NPCs along the way.
Important Note: The Second Era portion of the campaign will arrive later in the 0.8 update cycle, as we’re taking extra time to polish those quests to the standard they deserve. Additionally, the old saves will not be compatible.
The Multiplayer
The entire game has been redesigned to support multiplayer, now for up to 10 players! Join public games or host your own with a variety of customization options, a group chat, and fun commands.
Release notes for 0.8
There are over 1,000 changesets in our repository, so here are just the most significant ones:
Multiplayer
New Milestone system for Sandbox / MP
Chat with commands
New Campaign
New migration system
Camp center
Fall damage
New buffs
New sounds
Revival ability
Boats!
Shovel Terrain adjustments
Performance improvements, new detail system!
AI Improvements for Tribe members
New Animals and recipes
New UIs
And new exciting bugs!
Final Thoughts
We’re thrilled to have you on this Early Access journey. Your feedback shapes the game, so jump in, explore, and share your thoughts on Discord.
This is a passion project from a small team chasing a dream, and we appreciate all your help! Your support means everything.
We want to hear from you!
Changed files in this update