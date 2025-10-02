Fellow Tribemembers



Version 0.8 has arrived! We’ve been working on this update for almost a year, and it brings our most prominent feature yet: Multiplayer. Now you can explore the prehistoric world of Polylithic together with your friends. This is a massive milestone for our team. One we never thought we would reach when we first started. We can’t wait for you to jump in and share your thoughts on all the new content!



New Campaign



We’ve reworked the Polylithic tutorial campaign from the ground up! Based on your feedback and the addition of new features, the story has been rewritten to feel more grounded and immersive. You’ll also meet a cast of brand-new NPCs along the way.

Important Note: The Second Era portion of the campaign will arrive later in the 0.8 update cycle, as we’re taking extra time to polish those quests to the standard they deserve. Additionally, the old saves will not be compatible.



The Multiplayer



The entire game has been redesigned to support multiplayer, now for up to 10 players! Join public games or host your own with a variety of customization options, a group chat, and fun commands.



Release notes for 0.8

There are over 1,000 changesets in our repository, so here are just the most significant ones:

Multiplayer

New Milestone system for Sandbox / MP

Chat with commands

New Campaign

New migration system

Camp center

Fall damage

New buffs

New sounds

Revival ability

Boats!

Shovel Terrain adjustments

Performance improvements, new detail system!

AI Improvements for Tribe members

New Animals and recipes

New UIs

And new exciting bugs!

Final Thoughts



We’re thrilled to have you on this Early Access journey. Your feedback shapes the game, so jump in, explore, and share your thoughts on Discord.

This is a passion project from a small team chasing a dream, and we appreciate all your help! Your support means everything.



We want to hear from you!





