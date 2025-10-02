+Fix the problem where we have boom sound in some areas when we load a game, because the audio volumes

are turning down sounds over a second.



+Put a light in the first part of the pipe room just past the vent so the player can see the floor.



+Move the crew discussing cargo further up the hallway to near the boxes.



+Adjust all the conversations on the pooldeck so they don't overlap.



+The entry just before the playground rocket is too dark.



+Extend outside of lower cabins, fill a few holes.



+In the laundry hallways lower the engine noise by 25%.

No idea. I looked into it. The audio volumes are correct the attenuation on the sound looks correct.



+When walking into the meat locker vent we heard audio from the kitchen for a second.



+When we drop the cheese in the meat locker it disappears.

When we re-load they are not there at all or some are missing.



+In the kitchen cutscene make the mouths move.



+Jump up onto the boixes before the bar and the level unloads.



+In the cold store some mice ran from right to left but didn't change their visibility when they commited suicide.



+The hallway light just before the engine room is too bright.



+The cargo hold has no engine noise and the mice are too quit.



The cat getting hit by lightning in the front restaruant isn't dramatic enough.



When the cat rotates to press a button or open a door makes it walk instead of stand.



Music in the cargo and cold store.



+Cut off the engine room music after thirty seconds.

Not enough engine room noise.



+Reactor music is way too soft.

