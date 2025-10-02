- Added some more icons.
- Windows: Downgraded a native library to fix crashes with compatibility mode.
- Linux: Disabled GLFW Wayland as it's broken.
- macOS: Fix support for older macOS versions.
- Updated the localization files.
Launcher update - Fixes
This concerns the game launcher used to connect to game servers. Updates for game content happens separately.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
