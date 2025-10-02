 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20215316
Update notes via Steam Community
This concerns the game launcher used to connect to game servers. Updates for game content happens separately.

  • Added some more icons.
  • Windows: Downgraded a native library to fix crashes with compatibility mode.
  • Linux: Disabled GLFW Wayland as it's broken.
  • macOS: Fix support for older macOS versions.
  • Updated the localization files.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Space Station 14 Windows Depot 1255461
Linux 64-bit Space Station 14 Linux Depot 1255462
macOS 64-bit Space Station 14 macOS Depot 1255463
