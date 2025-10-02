 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20215250 Edited 2 October 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added the Equipment Codex (accessible from the right side of the Hideout)

    along with one related achievement.

  • Further optimization work has been applied to battle maps.

    (Certain map objects far from the player are now disabled.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3449591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link