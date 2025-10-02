Ver. 1.3.0 Starcore



Starcores have arrived to greatly enhance the player arsenal, these rare drops from the Breach provide the ability to increase the Major Trait value of Legendary, Set and Champion quality gear.



New material: Starcore, these powerful items drop from Titan difficulty Breach runs.

New rarity: Godly, the pinnacle of power begins to trickle in with the Starcore which shall pave the way for even more powerful equipment.

New interactable: Dejah’s Sphere, A special arrival once an adventurer manages to acquire power that rivals the gods, Dejah’s Sphere allows players to make use of Starcores.



Spooky Month

Another Spooky Month has arrived and Punk’n Head is ready to provide gifts for all.

A new reward calendar has arrived alongside daily gifts from the pumpkins growing in town.

Loot the Punk'n Head Legendary helmet from high difficulty encounters.

Make use of a new companions Gordon, a special gourd that can enhance player Critical Damage.



2 new companions

Rad: A Rare companion available in the shop that provides 30% Strength.

Gordon: A Legendary companion available in the shop that a chance to gain Critical Damage each hit and increases Dexterity.