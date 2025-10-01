 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20215164 Edited 2 October 2025 – 01:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Let's get right into it. Today's update features new Wingman and Competitive community maps, along with brand new charms (including community designs), stickers, and more.

Community Maps

From the mines of Golden to the moving train in Transit, we've got four new Community maps for you to check out. Golden and Palacio have been added to Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch modes, and Rooftop and Transit have been added to Wingman.

New Armory Content

It's a lil' HE grenade... for your gun. It doesn't explode, but it sure is charming. Introducing the all new Dr. Boom Charms, now available in the Armory.

A few months ago we added charms to the workshop, and you responded. For some insight into the creative and occasionally twisted minds of the CS2 community, check out the Missing Link Community Charms in the Armory.

Speaking of community designs, the Armory now features two brand new sticker collections, including the return of Sugarface!

