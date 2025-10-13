From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Here's what's coming with the update maintenance on Tuesday, October 14th.

<Update Summary>

1. New Events

2. Boosting World Server <Bicheon Castle Siege Objects> Balance Improvements

3. New <Scripture Hall Skill Tome> Summon Event

<October 14th Patch Note Details>

■ New Events

1. Great Harvest 14-Day Check-in

2. Black Dragon's Gift Box

※ Please refer to for further details.

■ Update Details

1. The balance of the <Bicheon Castle Siege Objects> in the Boosting World server will be improved.

1) The HP of the <Bicheon Castle Siege Objects> will be adjusted based on the overall player growth level in the Boosting World server.

Object Before After Castle Gate 27,000,000 4,500,000 Castle Gate Controller 1,500,000 120,000 Monolith 40,000,000 1,500,000 Castle Siege Tower 1,800,000 180,000 Catapult 1,500,000 120,000

2. The <Scripture Hall Skill Tome> Summon event will take place.

1) During the event, you can challenge the limited summon for Skill Tome, Skill Arcane Tome, Ancient Arcane Tome, and Burnt Skill Tome through [Shop ▶ Summon II] under the <Scripture Hall Skill Tome Summon> event.

- Event Period: After the update on October 14th, 2025 until before the update on October 28th, 2025

- Summon Currency: Skill Tome Summon Ticket or Gold

2. Scripture Hall Skill Tome Summon - Divine Dragon's Promise

- You can earn Divine Dragon’s Promise Points from Scripture Hall Skill Tome Summon. When you collect 1,000 points and perform a Divine Dragon’s Promise Summon, you can obtain a <Legendary Divine Dragon's Skill Mystery Box>.

- All remaining Divine Dragon’s Promise Points will disappear once the Scripture Hall Skill Tome Summon event period ends.

※ Please refer to the [MIR4 Item Chance] for Scripture Hall Skill Tome summon probabilities.

■ Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements

1. Stat improvement for two [Lionheart] weapon outfits.

- Target items: Sturdy Boxing Club Gloves, Sumacheon Gloves

- Before: Accuracy +5

- After: Physical ATK +5, Spell ATK +5

2. Corrected certain typos in the game.