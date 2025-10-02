Additional fixes, including a fix to the Shoving bug, will be provided in a 42.12.2 release.





- Added priority logic for ballistic targets body part colliders: Head > Spine > Pelvis > Others, and updated camera target selection to prioritize body parts. This significantly improves headshot targeting across all firearms.



- Disabled most aspects of the visual system that blacked out unseen rooms. This has been taken back into the shop for future work, however the system and the power to fade out rooms remains in the code.



- Fixed missing BodyLocationGroup.getOrCreateLocation(String) which was needed by clothing mods.

- Fixed non-exposed WeaponCategory enum in Lua which was needed by mods.

- Fixed the toxic effect of generators not being updated for player-made rooms whenever roofs are added or removed.

- Fixed issue with ripping clothing returning dirty rags for clean clothes and vice versa

- Fixed a performance drop when the player-made-building code runs, when there are no player-made buildings in the current cell.

- Fixed PhysicsHitReactionScript.physicsHitReactionList not being cleared when scripts are reloaded.

- Fixed exceptions when a HandWeapon's MuzzleFlashModelKey was unspecified.

- Fixed animal traps not resetting the time an animal has been inside the trap, when the next animal is trapped.

- Fixed issues when drawing item models by disabling face-culling.

- Fixed some roofs not cutting away sometimes

- Fixed some basement buildings being combined with above-ground buildings.

- Fixed vehicle horns only playing twice.

- Fixed not being able to open bottles of wine.

- Fixed a distinct lack of fire bug in the CDDA challenge

- Fixed exception when a recipe completes in a crafting station that isn't currently loaded.

- Fixed an infinite loop calculating the number of sheet ropes that can be added when below ground.

