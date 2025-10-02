 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20214767 Edited 2 October 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This autumn.. we don't hold memory, but to erase every silence.. with sound of zombie!

Get PromiZed Land : Outer Town 2025 with 75% off in this Autumn Sale!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3355611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link