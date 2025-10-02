 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20214703 Edited 2 October 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. The number of gladiators available for purchase before the competition is limited to three.

2. The revival of a new gladiator is now possible only if previously purchased gladiators are available. Coin rebirth is no longer available.

3. The appearance of dialog boxes has been updated, the readability and convenience of information perception have been improved.

4. When buying new gladiators in the merchant shop, pre-configuration of equipment is available.

5. Each piece of equipment is given a detailed description, which helps to better navigate when choosing equipment.

6. The loading process of game levels has been optimized, speeding up the loading of the game and reducing the likelihood of freezing.

7. Visual improvements have been made at the Ludus location: minor graphic defects have been fixed and additional decorative elements have been added.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1213531
