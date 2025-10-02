Haunting Hijinx has always supported controllers in some capacity, but there were rough edges that stopped me from saying it had full support. Joystick menu navigation was jank, no virtual keyboard popped up for text input in big picture, and you could sometimes lose button focus altogether and be forced to recover it with mouse input. All of that is resolved now.

Fonts also got some love this time around. The original font is no longer monospace (no more weird gaps!) and is now supplemented by two smaller fonts for places where the original was too big.

That's all the interesting stuff from this update. The game's 1-year anniversary is coming up, so keep an eye out for a large update to celebrate!